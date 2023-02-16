Humza Yousaf to run for SNP leader, reports say

NHS crisis

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is expected to enter the race to become the next SNP leader, the Daily Record has reported.

Mr Yousaf, who has been Health Secretary since May 2021, is said to be poised to declare his candidacy for the top job, which became free after Nicola Sturgeon shocked Holyrood on Wednesday and announced her resignation.

The Daily Record quoted a source which said Mr Yousaf, who entered the Scottish Parliament in 2011, had “a lot of support from MPs and MSPs” and labelled him a “unifying force” who had experience having been in government for a decade.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf who, it has been reported, is expected to enter the race to become the next SNP leader (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Just as he has managed to get health unions round the table, he would bring the party together,” the source told the paper.

Mr Yousaf, 37 has held a number of ministerial positions in the Scottish Government since 2012, and first joined the cabinet in June 2018 as justice secretary.

But even before he has officially declared he is in the race to succeed Ms Sturgeon, his political opponents have criticised the move.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said it was “astounding the man whose mismanagement of the NHS has left one in seven Scots languishing on waiting lists believes he should fail upward”.

“Incompetent doesn’t begin to cover Humza Yousaf, truly only a man could look at his record and apply for a promotion,” she said.

“Patients and staff deserve better than a part-time Health Secretary who is dreaming of changing the curtains at Bute House.”

The SNP’s ruling body are meeting on Thursday evening to discuss a timetable for the leadership race, with an announcement expected afterwards.