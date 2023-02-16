Anti-monarchy protesters voice disapproval as King visits Milton Keynes

Royal visit to Milton Keynes

The King faced anti-monarchy protesters during a visit celebrating Milton Keynes being awarded city status but chants of “God save the King” drowned out the demonstrators.

Charles had travelled alone to Milton Keynes after it was announced on Monday the Queen Consort had tested positive for Covid and he told one well-wisher “She’s getting better”.

Famed for its concrete cows and roundabouts, his visit marked Milton Keynes receiving its new status as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

When Charles first arrived at a city centre church to meet community representatives, he went on an impromptu walkabout shaking hands with some of around 300 people who lined crash barriers.

The King speaks to members of the public as he arrives for a reception with members of the local community and organisations at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone, as he visits Milton Keynes (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

A protester, one of 20 anti-monarchists, shouted “why are you wasting money on a coronation Charles?” but some of the public began singing “God Save the King” which drowned out other comments.

After a few minutes he crossed to the other side of a public area, where the protesters had gathered holding “Not My King” signs, and carried on chatting and shaking hands a few feet from them before heading inside Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

Graham Smith from Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, was part of the protest and said it was aimed at raising awareness for a larger demonstration his organisation is planning for the coronation.

He added: “Everything has changed with the Queen gone and Charles on the throne.

“He hasn’t inherited the deference and sycophancy that was around the Queen, and we’ve just had a new head of state without anybody being asked.”

MK, as Milton Keynes is known to locals, has become home to thousands of businesses since the site was developed more than 50 years ago and is used as a model for cities around the world.

A sign for Milton Keynes before construction started (Archive/PA)

On January 23 1967, then housing minister Anthony Greenwood granted permission to transform 8,850 hectares of farmland and undeveloped villages into a town of around 300,000 people, part of the third and final phase of the government’s plans to relocate populations following the Second World War.

In a speech Charles said about Milton Keynes: “It is a name, as we know, that evokes the memory not only of one of our greatest poets, but also of one of our greatest economists.

“It is that fine combination of lyricism and practical realism which marks out Milton Keynes today.

“That 25% of its urban area is covered in parkland and woodland, that there are over 22 million trees and shrubs across its urban spaces, that it is home to innovation through the Open University, all distinguish this new city as something special in its own right, that we can celebrate with its inhabitants at this moment in its history.”

During his visit to the church the King toured stands manned by organisations representing many aspects of Milton Keynes life, from the arts and religion to the natural world, young people and business.

The King in Milton Keynes (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

He stopped at a display by The Parks Trust, a charity which manages Milton Keynes’ green spaces, and asked if they had enough members and when someone joked whether he would like to volunteer, Charles quipped: “I’m a bit busy with other things.”

The King went on a brief walkabout when he left, and a troupe of Indian dancers reprised their performance delivered when Charles first arrived.