Teachers reject latest pay offer as ‘inadequate’ with strikes to continue

Teachers on picket line

A teaching union has rejected the latest pay offer put to it by Scotland’s Education Secretary with schoolchildren set to face more disruption.

Shirley-Anne Somerville said teachers who earn up to £80,000 would be given a 6% pay boost backdated to April 2022 and a further 5.5% from the start of the 2023 financial year, in what was the fifth offer put to them.

But Andrea Bradley, the general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), dismissed the offer as “inadequate”, and said the union’s executive committee had “unanimously agreed that the current programme of strike action will continue as scheduled”.

It means that, next week, youngsters in Ms Somerville’s constituency, as well as those of other senior politicians, including Nicola Sturgeon, will have their education disrupted as teachers walk out in protest over the offer.

Teachers are set to remain on the picket lines after rejecting the latest pay offer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And schoolchildren across Scotland will face further disruption in the run-up to their exams.

The fresh deal, which has come after ministers found another £156 million of taxpayers’ money to fund the pay rises, was put to teachers on Tuesday evening after being agreed at a crunch meeting of Cosla officials, the umbrella body of council officials.

They said it would represent a 11.5% rise over the two years.

On Wednesday, the EIS union’s salaries committee met, which rejected the offer, before a special meeting of the union’s executive committee made its decision to continue the strike campaign.

Scottish Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville made the latest offer to teachers on Tuesday evening (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Bradley said: “The 6% value of the offer for 2022-23 is insufficient, with CPI inflation currently sitting today at 10.5%.

“The 6% offer for this year is only 1% less of a pay cut than that previously offered, twice, by the Scottish Government and Cosla.

“Teachers have already lost more than 1% of their salaries through being forced into strike action so, essentially, teachers already more than paid for this revised offer themselves.

“This is just yet more smoke and mirrors from the Scottish Government and Cosla in attempting to make this offer appear more generous than it actually is.”

Ms Bradley also criticised the second year offer of 5.5%, and said it had not been negotiated in the correct forum.

“In attempting to tag on next year’s pay settlement, without any negotiation at all, the Scottish Government and Cosla are attempting to tie the hands not just of teacher trade unions but all public sector unions – and this is unacceptable to the EIS,” she said.

On Wednesday, Education Secretary told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme that the offer put to teachers was “good and fair”, and added teachers will have had an almost 30% pay rise since 2018.

“I appreciate it’s not the 10% that teaching unions wanted, but that is unaffordable, but I do think it’s a fair deal, and that’s why I’ve written to the trade unions asking them to put this new deal to the members,” she told the broadcaster.

“They asked for a new offer – the new offer is now on the table.”

Under the current programme of strikes, in addition to the targeted strikes in senior politicians’ constituencies, teachers will walk out on February 28 and March 1 in a national strike.

And schoolchildren will face further disruption to their education with 20 days of rolling strikes across Scotland’s local authorities between March 13 and April 21.

Dismissing the pay offer on Wednesday, Ms Bradley said the Scottish Government and Cosla had acted in an “unacceptable” manner.