‘Brutal’ political culture contributed to resignation decision – Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon

The “brutality” of a sharply divided political culture was one of the factors that contributed to Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to leave office.

The First Minister said she hoped politics could “depolarise” in the wake of her time in office.

These remarks were part of her surprise resignation announcement on Wednesday, however she has spoken about the issue before.

Speaking on a podcast in March last year, she said there is no doubt politicians feel “less safe” because of toxic political debate and social media.

The First Minister announced her resignation at Bute House (Andrew Milligan/PA)

During the speech at Bute House, she said: “The nature and form of modern political discourse means there is a much greater intensity – dare I say it, brutality – to life as a politician than in years gone by.”

She said this, along with the relentless scrutiny faced by politicians, “takes its toll, on you and on those around you”.

Ms Sturgeon said the SNP were firmly on course to win the next election, while its opponents are “adrift”.

However, someone who is “not subject to quite the same polarised opinions” would be better placed to reach across the divide on Scottish independence.

She continued: “I feel more each day just now that the fixed opinions people increasingly have about me – as I say, some fair, others little more than caricature – are becoming a barrier to reasoned debate.

“Statements and decisions that should not be controversial become so when it’s me making or taking them.

“Issues that are controversial end up almost irrationally so – and for the same reason.

“Too often I see issues presented and as a result viewed – not on their own merits – but through the prism of what I think and what people think about me.”

Ms Sturgeon said no one person should be dominant in a system for too long (Jane Barlow/PA)

No single person should be dominant in any system for too long, the First minister said.