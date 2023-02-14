Fire death suspect detained in London after police appeal

Valentina Cozma death

Detectives have arrested a 42-year-old man who was named by police as a suspect after his ex-wife died in a house fire.

Georgian Constantin, of Stoke-on-Trent, was detained in London on Tuesday morning on suspicion of murder, Staffordshire Police said.

Constantin’s former partner Valentina Cozma, aged 40, died after a blaze at her home on Campbell Road, Stoke-on-Trent, last Thursday.

A post-mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire’s Major and Organised Crime department, is appealing for anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.

The senior officer said: “We are grateful for the community’s support during this investigation.

“Inquiries into Valentina’s tragic death continue and we remain keen to speak to witnesses who may have relevant information or material which could support the investigation, such as CCTV or dash cam footage.