Energy supplier Utility Warehouse treats 100 partners to luxury Maldives trip

A beach in the Maldives

Utility Warehouse has sent around 100 people who promote its services to their friends and families on an all-expenses paid holiday in the Maldives.

The company’s so-called partners – who are not employees – were treated to a stay at the OBLU Xperience hotel, where room prices start at around £430 per night, the Sun reported.

“It doesn’t sit right during a cost-of-living crisis,” one of the travellers told the newspaper.

The eight-day trip was meant to happen in 2020, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Utility Warehouse sells mobile phone contracts, broadband, home insurance and energy to households across Britain.

It relies on its so-called partners, who largely have normal jobs, to market its products to households.

Between November and January, partners who were active earned an average of £757 per month, the company told the PA news agency.

In the financial year ending March 2022, the company had a total of around 47,620 partners, most of whom were unlikely to be active.

On top of their commissions, partners can earn rewards, including getting free pizza or chocolates or a Christmas dinner.

They can also earn the right to lease a car or an electric bicycle at a reduced rate.

Utility Warehouse said: “More than 50,000 people across the UK from all backgrounds are UW Partners.

“Our partners are self-employed and earn an income by referring our services to their friends and family.

“In doing so, we offer a meaningful way to help people earn their way out of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We also offer partners ways to earn extra incentives such as holidays.

“We are proud of our hard-working partners and are transparent about the opportunities that come with it.”

Utility Warehouse’s energy arm offers households an energy tariff which would be around £12 cheaper than the Government’s price guarantee.