Boy, 16, who died after attack was ‘kind and loving’

Andy Wood

A teenager who died after an attack has been described by his family as a “kind and loving young man”.

Essex Police said Andy Wood, 16, was found injured close to a green space off Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at about 11.30pm on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man from Chelmsford was arrested in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force said.

Police in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Detectives had sealed off an area of woodland beside a children’s playground off the street, which is in a quiet housing estate, on Monday.

Mr Wood’s family said, in a statement released through police: “Andy was a kind and loving young man.

“He touched the lives of countless people.

“His loss has left a massive hole in the lives of his family and friends.”

Police have asked that people do not speculate on social media about the circumstances surrounding his death.