Teenager arrested following protest outside asylum seeker hotel in court

UK NewsPublished:

Jarad Skeete, 19, of Aigburth, Liverpool, will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.

Knowsley protest

A teenager arrested following protests outside a hotel which has been housing asylum seekers will appear in court.

Jarad Skeete, 19, of Aigburth, Liverpool, is accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.

Skeete was among 15 people arrested amid the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.

The other 14 people who were arrested – 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area – have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.

