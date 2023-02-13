Sir Frederick Barclay in High Court for latest stage of money fight with ex-wife

Sir Frederick Barclay

Retired businessman Sir Frederick Barclay is due back at the High Court in the latest round of a fight over money with his ex-wife.

A judge ordered Sir Frederick, 88, to hand Lady Hiroko Barclay lump sums totalling £100 million in May 2021 following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

At the time, Sir Jonathan Cohen said Sir Frederick had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during a High Court fight over money.

Lady Barclay, who had petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, subsequently complained that Sir Frederick had not paid as ordered – and alleged he was in contempt of court.

Lady Hiroko Barclay alleges that Sir Frederick has not paid up as ordered (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Jonathan is due to oversee the latest stage of the litigation at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

The judge ruled in July that Sir Frederick was in contempt as a result of failing to pay about £245,000 that he owed Lady Barclay for legal fees and maintenance.

A barrister representing Lady Barclay told the judge, at a follow-up hearing in August, that the £245,000 had been paid.

But Stewart Leech KC said Sir Frederick remained “massively in default” and told the judge that there was “still no plan for payment of the £100 million”.

Sir Frederick Barclay, right, with his twin brother, Sir David, after they were knighted (Michael Stephens/PA)

Monday’s hearing is being staged in public and is listed as an “application by Lady Hiroko Barclay for the committal to prison of Sir Frederick Hugh Barclay”.

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died aged 86 in January 2021.

Their interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.