Police seal off woodland as teenager held on suspicion of murder of boy, 16

Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, after the death of a 16-year-old boy in Essex

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 16-year-old boy, with detectives sealing off an area of woodland beside a children’s playground as they investigate.

Essex Police said officers were called to Waterson Vale, a residential street in Chelmsford, at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a boy sustaining “serious injuries”.

The force said that the boy was taken to hospital where he died.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Monday on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, after the death of a 16-year-old boy (Joe Giddens/PA)

On Monday a police cordon was in place around an area of woodland which borders an open green space in Waterson Vale, which is on a quiet housing estate.

An officer in a white forensic suit appeared to take photographs of a short path that passes through the woodland, from a road to an open area of grass.

A handler led a police sniffer dog around the wooded area.

The woodland has a children’s playground beside it where children played on Monday morning.

Forensic officers in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)

There is also a new section of playground under construction, behind metal fencing.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.

“We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

“A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while whilst inquiries continue.

“I know that this may cause disruption, however it is vital we understand how this incident happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, or anyone who has any further information, to contact us to assist with this investigation.”

Forensic officers in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police said the 16-year-old’s family is aware and receiving support from specialist officers.

Liz Rudgewick, who lives near to the woodland, said she was unaware that anything had happened until 8.30am on Monday when she left her house to go to the gym.

“I’m quite shocked,” she said.

“It’s just a sad state of affairs.”

The 55-year-old said that her children would play football on the green space when they were younger.

She said that more than 20 years ago there was a “problem with drugs on the green, but the police sorted all that out and there hasn’t been any problem since as far as I’m aware”.

A neighbour said it was “just a friendly area”, adding: “It’s a close-knit community – everybody seems to know one another.”

A man who lives nearby said: “We have youngsters sometimes in the park there, the usual sort of noise, especially in summer.

Police activity in Waterson Vale, Chelmsford, after the death of a 16-year-old boy (Joe Giddens/PA)

“You hear kids playing loud music, drinking, stuff like that, but nothing like this.

“It’s quite scary.”

A woman who lives close to the park said: “There’s always noise and stuff over the park.

“It’s a park so the holidays and stuff tend to create more kids hanging around.”

She said there are sometimes teenagers there, “music playing out, like a little bar, cans being drunk”.