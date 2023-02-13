Notification Settings

Camilla to miss events in West Midlands after contracting ‘seasonal illness’

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen Consort was due to visit Birmingham and Telford.

Queen Consort
The Queen Consort has been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after contracting a “seasonal illness”, Buckingham Palace has said.

Camilla was due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, to celebrate its centenary, and later that day a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen Consort was suffering from a “seasonal illness” but it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

Camilla has a busy week of events ahead of her and the spokesman said she hoped to be feeling well enough to undertake an engagement on Wednesday.

