Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brianna Ghey’s family say death has left ‘massive hole in our family’

UK NewsPublished:

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of the teenager’s murder.

Brianna Ghey
Brianna Ghey

Relatives of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said her death has left a “massive hole in our family” after she was fatally stabbed in a park.

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Paying tribute to the teenager, her family said in a statement: “Brianna was a much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

“She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Two 15-year-olds remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of her murder, Cheshire Police said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News