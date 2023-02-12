What the papers say – February 12

British newspapers

The front pages for Sunday carry more allegations in the “Cash for Boris” row, discussions around Britain sending weapons to Ukraine and speculation on the ongoing mystery of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

The Independent and The Sunday Times report that the BBC Chairman Richard Sharp undermined trust in the broadcaster and the public appointments system by failing to reveal his role in facilitating Boris Johnson’s loan of up to £800,000.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: BBC boss in 'Cash for Boris' row guilty of hiding his role, says inquiry

Hundreds of surgeries have been forced to cut their hours of operation due to being unable to afford heating bills, according to Sunday People.

British weaponry and military vehicles could be manufactured in Ukraine under plans that would mark a deepening of the country’s ties with Nato, The Sunday Telegraph writes.

The front page of today's Sunday Telegraph:'British weapons could be made in Ukraine'

The Sunday Express carries an exclusive interview with the brother of James Bulger on the 30th anniversary of the murder of the two-year-old boy.

Sunday's front page: James Bulger killer must die in prison, says brother

The Sun on Sunday claims police are looking into two “suspicious” men who were spotted by a witness near the dog-walking route of missing mother Nicola Bulley.

On tomorrow's front page: Two 'suspicious' men spotted by witness near missing Nicola Bulley's dog-walking route – as police are handed new CCTV

The Sunday Mirror features a “confession” from singer Ben Ofoedu about cheating on his fiancee Vanessa Feltz.

Sunday's Front Page ? TV STAR EX'S SHOCK CONFESSION I did cheat on Vanessa… again and again!