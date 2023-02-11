Three dead after car enters water at pier in Galway

Garda stock

A third male has died after a car entered the water in Galway city overnight.

At around 2.40am on Saturday, Gardai and emergency services received reports of a car in the water at Menlo Pier.

Three males were taken from the water and brought to University Hospital Galway, where two of them have since died.

The third male, who had been in a critical condition in hospital, has also died.

Galway city councillor Frank Fahy, whose family have lived in the village of Menlo for generations, said the incident was a “horrible tragedy”.

“I was born and reared in the village, we’ve never had an incident like that before,” he said.

The scene at Menlo Pier has been preserved pending a technical examination.