Three arrested over fatal stabbing in seaside town

Police tape

Police have arrested three men in West Yorkshire and Norfolk over the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in a seaside town earlier this week.

The man died in the east coast resort of Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, and a series of arrests have since been made by two police forces.

West Yorkshire Police arrested two men, aged 21 and 43, in Leeds on Friday night.

The 21-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder, while the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

They were held in custody at Leeds and Wakefield overnight before being brought back to Norfolk, where they will be questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Meanwhile, on Saturday Norfolk Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Loddon, south-east of Norwich, on suspicion of assisting an offender, and he has been taken to the same centre.

It comes after a 23-year-old man was attacked on St Peters Road, Great Yarmouth, at around 12.40pm on Wednesday.

He was found collapsed on nearby Wellington Road and died at the scene due to his injuries.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the chest. All cordons have now been lifted.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers, and police patrols of the area will continue over the weekend to reassure the public.