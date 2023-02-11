Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

One person has been arrested amid a protest outside Tate Britain, which was hosting a drag queen story-telling event for children.
The Metropolitan Police said one person has been arrested on suspicion of making a racially aggravated comment towards a police officer outside the central London art gallery.
No injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene, the force said.
The Tate was hosting Drag Queen Story Hour UK on Saturday, with tales told by Aida H Dee, who the gallery’s website describes as “the first drag artist in Europe to read stories to children in a nursery”.
Writing on Twitter, the drag queen said the day had been “proper emotional”, adding that five protesters had gained entry to the Tate and “caused a disruption” in parts of the building, but they did not affect the readings.
Aida tweeted: “5 haters made it into the Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to Drag Story Hour UK… They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!!”
Aida had been staging three story-telling sessions on Saturday, at 11am, noon and 2pm.