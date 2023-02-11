Arrest made amid protest outside drag queen children’s event at Tate Britain

5 haters made it into the @Tate. They caused a disruption. BUT not to @DragStoryHourUK!!! WOOP!!

They made a fuss elsewhere in the building, not where the show was!! SHOW 2 went swimmingly!!! ?️‍??️‍??️‍? pic.twitter.com/rd6yrMWBtw

— Aida H Dee The Storytime Drag Queen (@AidaHDeeDrag) February 11, 2023