University staff and ambulance workers stage fresh strikes in pay dispute

UCU picket line

University staff and ambulance workers staged more strikes on Friday as the wave of industrial unrest over issues including pay, staffing and jobs continued to sweep across the country.

University staff continued a 48-hour strike despite an announcement of fresh talks at the conciliation service Acas next week.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) remained on strike at about 150 universities.

Ambulance workers in England staged a fresh strike in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, with no sign of a breakthrough in the increasingly bitter row.

Sara Gorton of Unison said the Government was sitting it out waiting for the next pay round (Yui Mok/PA)

About 15,000 members of Unison in five areas walked out, with officials warning of escalating action in the coming weeks unless the deadlock is broken.

Unison is balloting another 10,000 of its ambulance members in England for industrial action, so any future strikes could be the biggest yet for the union.

The union’s head of health, Sara Gorton, said there was a “gap” between what the Prime Minister and other ministers were saying in public about having “constructive talks” with unions, compared with what was actually happening.

She told the PA news agency she believed the Government was now “sitting it out” and waiting for the next pay round rather than trying to negotiate a deal to resolve the current dispute.

UCU and four other higher education unions: EIS, GMB, Unison and Unite; will meet employer representatives next week to discuss issues including pay, equality, job insecurity and workloads.

The UCU said planned walkouts throughout February and March will go ahead unless there is a breakthrough.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “We are pleased the employers have agreed to enter the Acas process in order to try and resolve our dispute.

“The union has been clear, we need an offer that addresses the key issues affecting our members – specifically on casualisation and workloads. We haven’t had that yet.

“The sector has more than enough money to pay and treat people fairly, and employers have the power to do so.

“I am incredibly proud of UCU members whose dedication to improving their working standards and education has gotten us this far.”

Picket lines were mounted outside hospitals and universities again on Friday, with unions saying they continue to receive strong support from the public.

Health and education unions are considering new pay offers from the Welsh Government but there are no signs of any progress in England.