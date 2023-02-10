Chariots Of Fire director Hugh Hudson dies age 86 after short illness

BFI Chair’s Dinner

Hugh Hudson, best known for Academy-Award winning film Chariots Of Fire, has died at the age of 86, a statement on behalf of his family said.

The filmmaker, who was behind the 1981 drama about story of two British runners in the 1920s, died in hospital in London on Friday following a short illness.

The movie scooped best picture, original score, writing and costume design at the 54th annual Academy Awards in 1982.

Hugh Hudson and his wife Maryam D’Abo (Suzan Moore/PA)

A statement on behalf of his family said: “Hugh Hudson, 86, beloved husband and father died at Charing Cross Hospital on February 10 2023 after a short illness.

“He was best known for directing the Oscar winning film Chariots Of Fire. He is survived by his wife Maryam, his son Thomas and his first wife Sue.”

Veteran stage and screen actor Nigel Havers, who played Lord Andrew Lindsay in the critically-acclaimed film, told the PA news agency: “I am beyond devastated that my great friend Hugh Hudson, who I have known for more than 45 years, has died.

“Chariots Of Fire was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life, and, like so many others, I owe much of what followed to him. I shall miss him greatly.”