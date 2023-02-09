Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Composer Burt Bacharach dies age 94

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

He wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.

Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach

Burt Bacharach, the composer of classic pop songs including I Say A Little Prayer and Walk On By, has died at the age of 94.

His publicist confirmed to the PA news agency that he died surrounded by relatives at home on Wednesday, and said Bacharach’s family requested privacy at this time.

The songwriter and pianist wrote hundreds of songs from the 1960s to the 1980s, many with his long-standing lyricist Hal David, who died in 2012 aged 91.

Burt Bacharach death
Burt Bacharach performing with the BBC Concert Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

Bacharach wrote hits for artists including Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Sir Tom Jones and the Carpenters.

He was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News