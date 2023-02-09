Calorie restriction may slow pace of ageing in healthy adults, study suggests

Restricting the amount of calories consumed might slow down ageing in humans, research suggests.

According to the study, cutting calories by a quarter resulted in the pace of ageing slowing by around 2% to 3%, which represents a 10% to 15% reduction in the risk of death.

This effect is similar to that of giving up smoking, the researchers say.

Senior author Daniel Belsky, associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School of Public Health and a scientist with Columbia’s Butler Ageing Centre, said: “In worms, flies, and mice, calorie restriction can slow biological processes of ageing and extend healthy lifespan.

“Our study aimed to test if calorie restriction also slows biological ageing in humans.”

In a first-of-its-kind trial, an international team of researchers led by the Butler Columbia Ageing Centre at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found that calorie restriction can slow the pace of ageing in healthy adults.

The trial involved 220 healthy men and women at three sites in the US on either a 25% calorie-restricted or normal diet for two years.

At baseline, people were typically eating just over 2,000 calories per day.

CALERIE, the name of the study, is an acronym for: comprehensive assessment of long-term effects of reducing intake of energy.

To measure biological ageing, researchers analysed blood samples collected at the start of the trial and after 12 and 24 months of follow-up.

Prof Belsky said: “Humans live a long time, so it isn’t practical to follow them until we see differences in ageing-related disease or survival.

“Instead, we rely on biomarkers developed to measure the pace and progress of biological ageing over the duration of the study.”

The team analysed chemical tags on the DNA that regulate the expression of genes and are known to change with ageing.

Calen Ryan, co-lead author of the study, said: “Our study found evidence that calorie restriction slowed the pace of ageing in humans.

“But calorie restriction is probably not for everyone. Our findings are important because they provide evidence from a randomised trial that slowing human ageing may be possible.

“They also give us a sense of the kinds of effects we might look for in trials of interventions that could appeal to more people, like intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating.”