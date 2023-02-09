Ambulances in England improve call response times

Patients received faster ambulance response times last month — despite new figures showing it was the busiest January on record for the most serious 999 call-outs.

Ambulances attended 72,861 category 1 calls, 20% higher than the same month pre-pandemic. https://t.co/So2QWEIMCB pic.twitter.com/vVTnwt078F

— NHS England (@NHSEngland) February 9, 2023