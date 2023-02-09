Ambulances in England improve call response times

Ambulances across England have improved their response times for reaching people who called 999, new data shows.
The average response time in January for ambulances dealing with the most urgent category 1 incidents, such as cardiac arrest, was eight minutes and 30 seconds, down from 10 minutes and 57 seconds in December.
The target standard response time for urgent incidents is seven minutes.
Meanwhile, it took an average of 32 minutes and six seconds in January to respond to category 2 emergency calls such as heart attacks, strokes and sepsis, down sharply from one hour, 32 minutes and 54 seconds in December.
However, the response time is still well above the target of 18 minutes.
It is unclear why there has been such an improvement in response times, though factors may include less flu in the community, people keeping away from the health service due to nursing and ambulance strikes, and falling Covid cases.
The number of 999 calls answered per day in January by ambulance services in England was also the lowest since March 2021.
Services answered 679,517 calls last month, or 21,920 per day, both down a third (33%) on December 2022.