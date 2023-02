Zelensky visits UK as Sunak promises extra military aid

Rishi Sunak visit to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of his country, with Rishi Sunak promising extra military support.

The Prime Minister announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them eventually being able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets, a key request from Mr Zelensky.

Downing Street said the surprise visit would see Mr Zelensky meet the Prime Minister, visit Ukrainian troops and address Parliament.

Mr Sunak said: “President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.