SNP urges PM to apologise over ‘damage’ of Liz Truss’s premiership

Stephen Flynn

The SNP’s Westminster leader has called on the Prime Minister to apologise for Liz Truss on behalf of the Conservative Party, given she “wouldn’t apologise for the damage that she has caused”.

Stephen Flynn turned his fire on the former occupant of Number 10 during Prime Minister’s Questions, asking Rishi Sunak whether he regrets Liz Truss’s time in office.

Mr Sunak acknowledged “mistakes had been made”, but added his Government had a “clear plan to halve inflation and grow the economy”.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Flynn said “it will be an honour for all of us to listen to President Zelensky this afternoon”, before switching his question onto the Conservative former prime minister.

He said: “In recent days, the former prime minister (Liz Truss) said that she did not regret her time in office. Does the Prime Minister regret her time in office?”

Amid laughter from MPs across the chamber, Mr Sunak replied: “I am grateful to all my predecessors for the contribution that they made to public life, but can I join with (him) in saying that I know the whole House will be looking forward to hearing from President Zelensky at the conclusion of PMQs?”

Mr Flynn spoke of the “damage” done to the UK economy as he asked: “So, on behalf of the Tory party, will he apologise for her?”

Referring to the Conservative former prime minister’s time in office, Mr Flynn told the Commons: “Hold on a minute. Let’s reflect upon the damage that was caused: 30 billion wiped off the UK economy, pension funds brought to the brink of collapse, the pound reaching parity with the dollar and interest rates for mortgage holders right across these isles soaring.

“Now, the former prime minister wouldn’t apologise for the damage that she has caused. So, on behalf of the Tory party, will he apologise for her?”

Mr Sunak replied: “On the first day that I took office, I said that mistakes had been made. But what we have done is to ensure that right now… He mentioned the pound, the pound (is) at a multi-month high, borrowing costs restored back to where they should be, an economy stabilised, and a clear plan to halve inflation and grow the economy.