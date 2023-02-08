Harry and Meghan make stage debut as gruesome puppets for Spitting Image

Harry and Meghan puppets in Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their stage debut as gruesome puppets in new theatrical production Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World.

Harry and Meghan featured alongside other famous faces including the King, rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise at the show’s world premiere on Tuesday.

The puppets for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the world premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World (Birmingham Rep/PA)

Co-written by comedians Sean Foley, Matt Forde and Al Murray, the production is being staged at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

It sees world famous celebrities thrown together, with Hollywood star Cruise tasked by Charles with saving Great Britain.

Famous faces featuring in the show include rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise (Birmingham Rep/PA)

Other satirical puppets included on the show’s roster include climate activist Greta Thunberg and Sir Ian McKellen as well as former and current members of the Government.

Some puppets are more exaggerated than others, with ex-Home Secretary Priti Patel depicted as a bat-like creature.

Current and former members of the Tory Party feature in the satirical stage show (Birmingham Rep/PA)

Spitting Image previously headed to London’s West End in 2022, with a show heavily featuring former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The popular sketch show, featuring puppets of well-known figures, made its return on BritBox in September 2021 following its revival in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel depicted as a bat-like creature (Birmingham Rep/PA)

It originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its prime.