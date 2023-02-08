Commonwealth Games ‘raging bull’ to get full-time home at city rail station

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Opening Ceremony

The centrepiece mechanical bull which wowed crowds at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games’ opening ceremony is to be given a full-time home in the city’s main railway station.

The 10-metre (32ft) tall creation, better known as the Raging Bull, is to be installed in the atrium of Birmingham New Street station, Network Rail said.

At the end of the Games, the mechanical marvel was seen by an estimated four million visitors while in its temporary home in Centenary Square in Birmingham city centre.

A computer mock-up of the bull in the atrium of Birmingham New Street station (Network Rail/PA)

Then, in September 2022, it was moved to a car park in Ladywood, Birmingham, however with a pledge from city chiefs that it would be found a more fitting – and final – home.

Council bosses and regional mayor Andy Street have now hailed the “fantastic” news that the “magnificent bull” would soon be greeting the station’s 800,000 weekly footfall of passengers and pedestrians.

As it was never intended to have a life after the games as a cultural feature, the metal beast is still being modified to become a permanent fixture.

The two-and-a-half ton bull, designed in homage to the city’s contribution to the Industrial Revolution, will be moving to the station in the summer.

Peter Hendy, Network Rail chairman, said the bull had “captivated the nation, cementing itself as an icon for host city Birmingham”, adding there was “no better place than Birmingham New Street’s huge concourse and atrium” for the showpiece.

Ian Reid, Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ chief executive, said the location choice meant the bull would “continue to be a key attraction for visitors to Birmingham for years to come”.

Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council leader, said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to find a home for the Raging Bull in the heart of Birmingham.

“There were many stars during our unforgettable summer of sport and culture – but none were bigger and bolder than the bull.”