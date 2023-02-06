What the papers say – February 6

British newspapers

The papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother.

The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray.

The i: Truss sparks Tory turmoil over tax cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bn1AQrz8z8 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) February 5, 2023

The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers.

Guardian front page, Monday 6 February 2023: Chief nurses warn over deadlock on NHS pay pic.twitter.com/4E4KNJ4azW — The Guardian (@guardian) February 5, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley.

China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday February 6 https://t.co/oIzEqqcKKm pic.twitter.com/hvY1aG4ftb — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 5, 2023

The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity.

On tomorrow's front page: Embarrassed Sasha Walpole was forced to tell her father she took Prince Harry’s virginity after he put the romp in his bookhttps://t.co/LP3n26itmV pic.twitter.com/O6jUfpWeRJ — The Sun (@TheSun) February 5, 2023