Search for man who ‘fell into water’ in Edinburgh

Victoria Quay sign

Emergency services are searching for a man who reportedly fell into water in Edinburgh.

Police were called at 11.25pm on Friday to the Victoria Quay basin near one of the Scottish Government’s office buildings.

Police Scotland and teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard launched an “extensive search” for the man.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 pm on Friday February 3, police were called to a report that a man had fallen into Victoria Quay basin, Victoria Quay, Leith, Edinburgh.

“The man has still to be traced despite an extensive search involving police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard.