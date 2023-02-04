Murder investigation launched after Canvey Island car park death

A murder investigation's started following the death of a man on #CanveyIsland.

He was found injured in the car park to Iceland on Furtherwick Rd at around 1.45am.

It's believed he'd been assaulted near to The Haystack pub.

Any info, please contact us.https://t.co/JaebDRM8Ex

— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 4, 2023