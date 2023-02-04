Derbyshire homes evacuated as man arrested on suspicion of explosive offences

Police tape

A security scare in a Derbyshire town has led to the evacuation of homes on multiple streets and the arrest of a man on suspicion of explosive offences.

Derbyshire Constabulary said it was called to a house on Acorn Drive, Belper, just after 6pm on Friday.

During a search, officers found some “suspicious items” and have arrested a man.

A number of houses have been evacuated – and roads closed – in #Belper after an incident in Acorn Drive: https://t.co/APWfiRbCr4 pic.twitter.com/GpTVBk5YMh — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) February 4, 2023

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has drawn a 100-metre cordon around the property – and houses within the zone, which include Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank, have been evacuated.

Officers said the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will act as a rest centre for evacuated people.

A spokesperson said: “As a result of the cordon Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank.