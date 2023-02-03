Councils facing real-terms cut even with tax increase, says think tank

Scottish money

Councils in Scotland would still be facing a real terms cut to funding even if council tax is increased by 5%, a think tank has said.

Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), published on Friday, said local authorities faced a 0.8% real terms cut in next year’s budget, if government plans are given the go-ahead.

Under the Scottish Government’s budget proposals – which passed the first parliamentary hurdle on Thursday – councils will have full autonomy to set council tax rates, unlike in recent years when a cap was enforced.

The Scottish Government has intimated action will be taken to stop cuts to teacher numbers, although an announcement on what will be put in place is yet to be made, meaning service cuts would likely be targeted elsewhere in council remits.

According to a chapter in a new IFS report about the Scottish budget, cuts to councils in Scotland have been less steep than those in England in the past decade, with schools faring particularly well – something the think tank has said could be set to reverse.

IFS associate director David Phillips said: “Scottish councils faced smaller cuts during the 2010s than those south of the border – with schools and early-years childcare the biggest beneficiaries of this.

“Indeed, by 2021–22, Scottish pupils were benefiting from around a quarter more spending each than English pupils.

“The Scottish Government will be hoping that this starts to translate into improved educational performance soon, given concerns about Scotland’s decline in international educational rankings.

“Looking ahead though, these trends look set to start to reverse.

“Scottish councils’ funding is likely to fall in real terms over the next two years; at the same time, funding for English councils and schools is set to see a not-insignificant funding boost.