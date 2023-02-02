Threat of further strikes on Elizabeth line suspended following talks

Elizabeth line Sunday opening

The threat of more strikes on London’s Elizabeth line has been suspended following talks in a dispute over pay and pensions.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) on the new cross-London railway route staged a one-day strike last month, the first industrial action since it opened last year.

The union said its members involved in the dispute have agreed to suspend industrial action until the beginning of March.

A pay review exercise will now take place as a result of talks, said the union.

TSSA organiser Mel Taylor said: “Discussions with the company have been significant and serious.

“The progress made since the strike just goes to show the power of our collective action.

“Our members have sent the company a very clear message that they are not prepared to be pushed around on pay and pensions.