How will the latest rail strikes affect each train operator?

Empty platforms at Paddington station, west London

Britain’s train services will be hit by strike action on Friday.

Train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Here is a breakdown of each operator’s plan for Friday:

Avanti West Coast is among the operators running no services on strike days (Luciana Guerra/PA)

– Avanti West Coast

No trains will operate.

– c2c

Services will be unaffected.

– Caledonian Sleeper

Services will be unaffected.

– Chiltern Railways

No trains will operate.

– CrossCountry

Planned industrial action by the ASLEF & RMT Unions, which is affecting drivers only, on 1 & 3 Feb means there will be no CrossCountry services in operation on these dates. Please seek alternative modes of transport. Visit our Disruption page for info https://t.co/Pkb9MtHcXS pic.twitter.com/Ttog9NDXEC — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) January 25, 2023

No trains will operate.

– East Midlands Railway

No trains will operate.

– Elizabeth line

Services will be unaffected.

– Gatwick Express

No trains will operate.

Services to Gatwick Airport will be hit (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Grand Central

Services will be unaffected.

– Great Northern

No trains will operate.

– Great Western Railway

Many Great Western Railway trains are cancelled (Andrew Matthews/PA)

An extremely limited service will operate, and only between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

The only routes served by trains will be: Between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads; between Bristol Temple Meads and Cardiff; between Reading and Basingstoke, Oxford and Redhill; between Swindon and Westbury; between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth and Paignton; between Plymouth and Gunnislake; and between Penzance and St Ives.

– Greater Anglia

A very limited service will operate with one train per hour in each direction between London Liverpool Street and each of Norwich, Colchester, Cambridge and Southend Victoria.

Services will start from 8am and finish earlier than usual.

No other routes will be served by trains.

– Heathrow Express

No trains will operate.

– Hull Trains

Services will be unaffected.

– London North Eastern Railway

An extremely limited timetable will operate.

It will run just five trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh, with a handful of other services.

– London Northwestern Railway

No trains will operate.

Some operators will be running very limited services (Victoria Jones/PA)

– London Overground

Services will be unaffected.

– Lumo

Services will be unaffected.

– Merseyrail

Services will be unaffected.

– Northern

No trains will operate.

– ScotRail

Services will be unaffected.

– South Western Railway

No trains will operate on the Isle of Wight.

South Western Railway intended to run a full service on the mainland but said it was “reviewing our plans” after suffering disruption during a similar walkout on Wednesday when drivers not part of the strike refused to cross picket lines.

– Southeastern

No trains will operate.

Southeastern will not run any trains on Friday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– Southern

No trains will operate.

– Stansted Express

One train per hour will run in each direction between London Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport.

– Thameslink

No trains will operate.

– TransPennine Express

No trains will operate.

– Transport for Wales

Services will be unaffected.

West Midlands Railway