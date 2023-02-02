Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye to stand down this year

UK NewsPublished:

The UK’s busiest airport announced that Mr Holland-Kaye will remain in post until a successor is appointed.

John Holland-Kaye
John Holland-Kaye

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye is to leave his role this year.

The UK’s busiest airport announced that Mr Holland-Kaye, who has been chief executive for nine years, will remain in post until a successor is appointed.

Mr Holland-Kaye played a key role in Heathrow securing parliamentary approval for its third runway scheme, and has been a prominent representative of the aviation industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Heathrow chairman Lord Deighton said: “John has been an extraordinary leader of Heathrow.

“During the past nine years he has worked tirelessly and collaboratively with shareholders, ministers, airlines and other stakeholders to ensure the country can be proud of its front door.

“The board would like to put on record our gratitude to John for his dedication and commitment to Heathrow throughout his tenure as CEO.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News