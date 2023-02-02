Notification Settings

Attempt rape charge against Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood dropped

UK NewsPublished:

The 21-year-old originally faced further charges of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

Mason Greenwood

Attempted rape and assault charges against Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light were factors in their decision to stop the case against the 21-year-old.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “only fair” that they announce that that Greenwood would no longer face criminal proceedings.

The Manchester United striker originally faced one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, all against the same complainant.

