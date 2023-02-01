What the papers say – February 1

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by the biggest day of industrial action in a decade.

The Guardian and The Independent report hundreds of thousands of workers – including teachers – will strike on Wednesday in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

GUARDIAN: Half a million to strike as unions warn talks are ‘going backwards’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Oosh3AdHvN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

The Daily Mail calls the teacher strikes “cynical”, while The Telegraph says teachers who walk out could still be paid.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:'Teachers in walkout could still be paid'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UW530PfBdJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 1, 2023

Elsewhere, The Times reports Britain and the EU are set for a Northern Ireland deal after breakthroughs on customs and courts disputes.

THE TIMES: Britain and EU set for Northern Ireland deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sK7soeWKyq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

Staff who worked with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab have claimed he behaved like an abusive partner, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express leads with analysts predicting food prices will rise by 16.7% this year.

The i reports Tory backbenchers have confronted the Chancellor over his refusal to cut taxes.

I: Angry Tories confront Hunt over refusal to cut taxes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SuxC5tdguM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

The Sun leads with the latest in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

On tomorrow's front page: Missing Nicola Bulley’s young daughters broke down in tears as distraught dad told them ‘Mummy’s lost’https://t.co/dg8cIyWyah pic.twitter.com/RT6G0zLtsT — The Sun (@TheSun) January 31, 2023

Metro carries an interview with Matt Hancock on ITV’s GMB, in which the former health secretary tried to defend his £320,000 earnings from appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Financial Times reports EU states have warned Brussels against giving Ukraine unrealistic expectations of joining the bloc quickly.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Brussels pressed to rein in promises fuelling Ukraine’s fast track EU hopes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AIwnEvej6z — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

And the Daily Star says members of a bird charity have mistakenly been banned on Twitter.