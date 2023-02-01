Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man dies after being stabbed in Bristol park

UK NewsPublished:

The man’s identity has not yet been formally confirmed.

File photo dated 19/11/2021 of a police tape
File photo dated 19/11/2021 of a police tape

A man has died after he was stabbed in Bristol city centre, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were called to Castle Park around 4.30pm on Tuesday following reports of a man being stabbed.

A man in his 30s was found injured and taken to hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity has not yet been formally confirmed and police are still working to trace his next of kin.

A cordon remains in place in the area while officers carry out their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 and quote reference 5223024599.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News