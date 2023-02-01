Girl, four, mauled to death by pet dog in ‘tragic, isolated incident’

Flowers at the scene on Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where a four-year-old girl has died following reports of a dog attack in the back garden of a property (Joe Giddens/PA)

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in what has been described as a “tragic, isolated incident”.

Thames Valley Police said no arrests have been made and that investigators are working to establish the breed of the dog.

The animal was put down by police on Tuesday evening after officers were called to a house in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, by the ambulance service.

The youngster, who has not yet been formally identified but has been named in reports as Alice Stones, died at the scene.

The end-of-terrace home remained taped off on Wednesday, with a forensic tent by the back garden and a uniformed officer and marked police van at the front of the property.

Giving an update, Superintendent Marc Tarbit said: “The child’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and we’d ask that their privacy is respected.

“An investigation is currently under way to fully understand the circumstances but we currently believe that this was a tragic, isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider community.

“Accordingly, no arrests have been made at this time.