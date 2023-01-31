2,100 jobs at risk as Tesco overhauls management roles and shuts counters

Tesco

Tesco has announced a wide-ranging overhaul of its stores which will impact around 2,100 jobs.

The UK’s largest supermarket chain said it will extend changes to store management roles, shut remaining counters and hot delis and shut a number of in-store pharmacies as part of the shake-up.

Tesco said it is reducing the number of lead and team managers in large shops as part of the changes to its management structure, which will impact around 1,750 workers.

The grocer said the move will also introduce around 1,800 new shift leader roles in stores, leading operational duties on the shop floor.

It also confirmed it will close its remaining counters and hot delis at stores from February 26, having previously removed counters from the majority of shops.

“We have seen a significant decrease in demand for our counters over the last few years, and our customers no longer say they are a significant reason for them to come in store and shop with us,” Tesco said.

It added that all affected workers will be offered alternative roles. It did not say how many staff work on counters and delis.

The retailer also revealed 350 workers will be impacted by a series of localised changes, such as the closure of eight pharmacies and reduced hours at some in-store post offices.

It will also cut a “small number” of different head officer roles and will close the Tesco Maintenance National Operating Centre (NOC) in Milton Keynes.

Tesco UK and ROI chief executive officer, Jason Tarry, said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

“Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

Tesco’s UK and Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry (Tesco/PA)

Daniel Adams, national officer of the Usdaw union, said: “Tesco has informed us that they are looking to undertake restructures across the business.

“Clearly there is no good time to receive news like this, but it is especially difficult in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and will be devastating for those who may be affected.

“Usdaw will be entering into collective consultation with Tesco immediately to interrogate these proposals.