Sunak stresses commitment to integrity following Zahawi sacking

Rishi Sunak visit to County Durham

Rishi Sunak said he acted decisively in sacking Nadhim Zahawi as he stressed that “integrity is important to me”.

The Prime Minister sacked the Tory party chairman for breaches of the ministerial code in relation to his tax affairs.

Critics of Mr Sunak said he should have acted sooner, while allies of Mr Zahawi complained he had not been given the chance to make his case.

Nadhim Zahawi was sacked on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Speaking in County Durham, Mr Sunak said: “What I have done is follow a process, which is the right process.

“Integrity is really important to me – all of you guys want to see that Government is run properly, that it is run with integrity and there’s accountability when people don’t behave in the way that they should or if something doesn’t go right, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Mr Sunak sacked Mr Zahawi on Sunday after Sir Laurie Magnus, the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, submitted his critical findings.