Protesters removed from House of Lords as peers debate controversial laws

The Union Flag flies above the Victoria Tower (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Demonstrators have disrupted proceedings in the House of Lords as peers debated controversial new protest laws.

The group of around 12 were escorted out of the public gallery by doorkeepers and security staff.

One of the protesters said they were from the environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion.

The protesters were all wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan Protect Human Rights.

The upper chamber was adjourned for five minutes.

The Public Order Bill would allow police to intervene before protests become “highly disruptive” and give officers greater clarity about dealing with demonstrators blocking roads or slow marching, the Government has said.