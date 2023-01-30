Government suffers defeats in Lords over controversial protest crackdown

A view of the Palace of Westminster

Peers are on course for a showdown with the Government after inflicting a number of defeats over its controversial plans to crack down on protests.

It followed earlier drama in the House of Lords, when eco-activists disturbed proceedings to demonstrate against the Public Order Bill, leading to a short adjournment.

The 12 members of Extinction Rebellion, wearing tops bearing the slogan Defend Human Rights, were swiftly escorted from the upper chamber by doorkeepers and security staff.

No arrests were made.

Campaigners later posted footage of the protest on social media.

The draft legislation is aimed at curbing the guerrilla tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, which have included blocking roads, to the growing frustration of motorists.

As well as creating new offences of locking-on and tunnelling, it also introduces increased stop and search powers for police and contentious protest banning orders.

Critics argue the actions of demonstrators can be dealt with under existing laws.

In the first setback for the Bill in the Lords, peers backed by 243 votes to 221, majority 22, a higher threshold before police can intervene in protests with a stricter definition of “serious disruption”.

Later, a Government-backed move to prevent protesting “an issue of current debate” being used as a reasonable defence for offences such as locking-on, tunnelling and blocking roads was narrowly rejected by 224 votes to 221, majority three.

The defeats set the stage for a tussle between the unelected chamber and the Commons over the proposed law, known as parliamentary ping-pong.

Arguing for a higher bar before the Bill’s provisions are triggered, Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker said: “We are going to pass legislation here where protests, that all of us would regard as reasonable, all of us would regard as acceptable, are going to be illegal.”

Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom said: “What we are trying to ascertain is the point to which protesters can disrupt the lives of the general public. And the Government position is clear – we are on the side of the public.

“The Government wants to protect the rights of the public to go about their daily lives without let or hindrance.

❗️BREAKING❗️ XR protesters forcibly removed from the House of Lords as they disrupt the vote on the #PublicOrderBill. Tonight, the Lords will decide whether or not to take away the right to protest. Tonight, they choose which side of history to be on. pic.twitter.com/ZgFUFjs1Ep — Extinction Rebellion UK ? (@XRebellionUK) January 30, 2023

“We are listening to the public who are fed up with seeing day after day protesters blocking roads.

“They make children late for school, they make people miss hospital appointments, they make small businesses struggle. Any change in law must address this.”

Speaking outside the chamber, Extinction Rebellion protester Marion Malcher, 67, from Woking, said: “This draconian legislation severely infringes on our human right to peacefully protest.

“Never in my lifetime have I seen the government push through such oppressive laws with such a low threshold for criminality.”

A House of Lords spokesperson said: “A small group of protesters staged a demonstration in the public gallery of the House of Lords during the report stage of the Public Order Bill.