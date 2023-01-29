Lady Susan Hussey attends church service with King and Princess Royal

Lady Susan Hussey

Lady Susan Hussey joined the King and the Princess Royal at a church service at Sandringham, two months after resigning in a racism row.

The 83-year-old was pictured smiling after attending St Mary Magdalene Church on the royal family’s Norfolk estate on Sunday.

It comes after she stepped down from an honorary role after asking Ngozi Fulani, a black British domestic violence campaigner, where she “really came from” at a Buckingham Palace event in December.

Lady Susan Hussey arrives at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham to attend a service with the King and Princess Royal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lady Susan wore a dark-coloured coat and hat and in one photo appeared to be clutching a white rose and grinning, as members of the public looked on.

The Prince of Wales’s godmother resigned from the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani, when she said she was British, at the Queen Consort’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls.

Lady Susan later apologised in person to Ms Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, after she expressed shock at her treatment by the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting.

Lady Susan Hussey leaves St Mary Magdalene Church after the service (Joe Giddens/PA)

In December, the two women met at Buckingham Palace again, with an official statement saying: “At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

“Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

The King and the Princess Royal arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)

It added: “The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities.

“Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both.