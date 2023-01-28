Notification Settings

Two pedestrians killed in road accident

UK NewsPublished:

South Wales Police said the incident involved a black Ford Focus and three pedestrians.

Police incident tape

Two people have died after a collision involving a car and pedestrians.

The crash happened on the B4273, Ynysybwl Road in Pontypridd, south Wales, at 6.30pm on Friday.

A force spokeswoman said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, two pedestrians, a man and a woman, both aged 32, and from Pontypridd, died at the scene.

“The third pedestrian, a 36-year-old man from Llantrisant, was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with the man and woman’s family and friends. Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by officers.”

She said the road, from Cefn Close to Daren Ddu Road, remained closed and thanked the local community for patience and understanding.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured it, is asked to contact the force quoting occurrence number 2300028708.



