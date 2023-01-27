Notification Settings

UK sends support to Israel after ‘appalling’ synagogue attack

UK NewsPublished:

James Cleverly said the attack by a Palestinian gunman, described as one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, was ‘horrific’.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
An attack at an east Jerusalem synagogue that killed six people and wounded four others has been described as “appalling” by the Foreign Secretary.

James Cleverly said the attack by a Palestinian gunman, described as one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years, was “horrific”.

The attack was halted when the gunman was shot by police. Police said he was “neutralised”, a term that typically means he was killed.

Israeli rescue service Mada said the wounded included a 70-year-old woman in critical condition and a 14-year-old boy in serious condition.

The killings took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians in a West Bank raid and raised the likelihood of further bloodshed.

Mr Cleverly tweeted: “Appalling reports of a terror attack in Neve Yaakov this evening.

“To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific.

“We stand with our Israeli friends.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also sent his sympathies to the victims, tweeting: “I’m sickened to hear about the horrific attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem — places of worship should be sanctuaries.

“On behalf of all Londoners I send my deepest sympathies.”

