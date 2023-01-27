Starmer tells Sturgeon: Roll up your sleeves and focus on fixing domestic issues

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told Nicola Sturgeon to focus on domestic issues in Scotland after she said his party is a “pale imitation” of the Tories.

Speaking on Global’s News Agents podcast on Friday, Scotland’s First Minister attacked the Labour leader over his stance on Brexit, saying it is “inexplicable” to voters north of the border that the party has ruled out going back into the EU.

Ms Sturgeon has ramped up attacks on Labour in recent months as the party has ascended in the polls.

She told the podcast: “People don’t want a pale imitation of a Tory Government.”

Nicola Sturgeon claimed Labour under Sir Keir Starmer is a ‘pale imitation’ of the Tories (Andy Buchanan/PA)

She added: “You take Brexit, it is inexplicable to people in Scotland that we’ve now got a Labour leader at a time when Brexit is as unpopular as it ever was in Scotland, but increasingly unpopular in the rest of the UK, that won’t even countenance going back into the EU or even the single market and the customs union…

“People are crying out for a genuine alternative to the Tories and instead they’re getting this triangulating, sort of fudge the difference, just be a sort of slightly more palatable version of the Tories from Keir Starmer.”

Responding on LBC, Sir Keir hit out at the Scottish Government’s record on the health service.

“Can I firstly gently suggest to Nicola Sturgeon that she might want to roll up her sleeves and concentrate on the health service in Scotland,” he said.

He went on to say the “education system is on its knees”, adding: “I think that Nicola Sturgeon may want to spend a bit of time fixing some of the problems that are actually under her control in Scotland.”

(PA Graphics)

Addressing her points on his stance on the EU, Sir Keir said: “We’ve left the EU now and there is no case for going back in.”

He said the exit agreement struck between the UK and the bloc was “a very bad deal”, but added there is “willingness to talk to a serious Labour Party, a serious incoming Labour government” among European leaders.

He said: “Across the EU, they’re not saying, well you’ve got to come back in the EU, you’ve got to be in the single market.

“They want a discussion about how we have a closer trading relationship, how we have a closer security relationship or a closer relationship on research.