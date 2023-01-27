Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap after car stolen with child inside

Stock image of police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a car was stolen with a child inside.

South Wales Police received a report at 6.30pm on Thursday that a vehicle had been taken from Crwys Terrace in Penlan, Swansea, with a child in the back seat.

Officers, including from the roads policing unit and firearms unit, began searching the area with the police helicopter.

The child walked back to their family a short time later and was unharmed while the car was later found abandoned.

Detective Inspector Gareth Jones confirmed that a 39-year-old man from Fforestfach, Swansea, had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and was in police custody.

“South Wales Police received a report at 6.30pm last night, Thursday 26th January, of a car having been stolen at Crwys Terrace, Penlan, with a child in the back seat,” he said.

“Local police officers alongside officers from our roads policing unit, joint firearms unit, and National Police Air Service made an area search.

“The car was located abandoned and has been seized for forensic examination. CID are leading the ongoing enquiries.

“The child walked back into their family home a short time later and was found to be unharmed.

“This was clearly a terrifying incident, as it would be for any parent, and we are investigating this incident as a child abduction as well as a motor vehicle theft.”