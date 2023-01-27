Ice Cold In Alex and Victim actress Sylvia Syms dies aged 89

Sylvia Syms

Actress Sylvia Syms, best known for the films Ice Cold In Alex and Victim, has died at the age of 89.

Syms “died peacefully” early on Friday at Denville Hall, a care home in London for those in the entertainment industry.

Her children said the actress, who played the Queen Mother opposite Helen Mirren as Her Majesty in the 2006 film The Queen, “lived an amazing life”.

She will also be remembered for her role as Sister Diana in the 1958 war film Ice Cold In Alex, which chronicled the Western Desert campaign during World War II.

Her most recent role was in 2019 in the BBC period drama Gentleman Jack as Mrs Rawson.

In a statement, Syms’s children Beatie and Ben Edney said: “Our mother, Sylvia, died peacefully this morning.

“She has lived an amazing life, and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures.

“She will be so very missed. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our mum over the past year.”