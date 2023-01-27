Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze

Jenners fire

Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.

Mr Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store, which started on Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where Police Scotland said he died on Friday.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Jenners building in Edinburgh (Dan Barker/PA)

Superintendent David Robertson of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Barry at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Mr Martin was one of five firefighters taken to hospital following the blaze at the building in Princes Street.

Two were treated for burns and two for smoke inhalation and have since been discharged.

A police officer was taken to the same hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation and later released.

At its height, 22 fire appliances were sent to the scene at Rose Street, with more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze, which was reported at about 11.30am.