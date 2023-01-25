What the papers say – January 25

British newspapers

Financial concerns about the UK’s future dominate the front pages.

The Guardian and Financial Times report Germany has agreed to send battle tanks to Ukraine, in a move described by The Daily Telegraph as a “hammer blow” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 25 January 2023: Berlin agreesto send tanks to Ukraine in historic move pic.twitter.com/FI5zDHbMCr — The Guardian (@guardian) January 24, 2023

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 25 January https://t.co/EGqXFRZsvR pic.twitter.com/wgltqT9F1D — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 24, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ' ‘Hammer blow’ for Putin as Ukraine gets tanks'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/9xrVlqXW8O — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 24, 2023

Citing the statistic that every six days someone is killed by an offender on probation, the Daily Mirror asks “when will the Government address these deadly failings?” following Zara Aleena’s murder.

Britain’s prospects for growth have declined and left the Chancellor with a multibillion-pound hole ahead of the March budget, reports The Times.

The Times: French unions target half-term holidays by shutting ski lifts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/dlA20PfSpw — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) January 24, 2023

The i has been told Jeremy Hunt was left “suprised” at the extent of the spike in public borrowing, which was prompted by the Government capping energy prices this winter.

The i: Treasury rules out tax cuts after being surprised by UK's record borrowing. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GunfHeREfd — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) January 24, 2023

The Daily Mail calls on Mr Hunt to deliver a growth plan after the national debt hit £2.5 trillion.

Mail: 2.5 trillion reasons UK must go for growth #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xZbzfVgWCJ — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) January 24, 2023

A think tank claims in Metro that the north of England is being badly neglected despite promises to “Level Up” the region.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? IT'S GRIM UP NORTH 'Vast inequalities'… and divide getting worse despite levelling up, report warns#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/62QFeF8MWQ — Metro (@MetroUK) January 24, 2023

Mr Hunt is warned in the Daily Express against increasing the stage pension age 11 years earlier than planned.

Front page: Be warned! Increase our pension age at your peril #TomorrowsPapersToday Pension age: https://t.co/zEIt5MOmiQ pic.twitter.com/XJ8Hna8wUv — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 24, 2023

Meanwhile, The Independent reveals one-third of black and ethnic minority NHS staff have experienced racism or bullying.

The Sun leads with horror stories of freezing temperatures and other tough conditions on the set of a new game show being shot in the UK.

On tomorrow's front page: Netflix’s real-life version of Squid Game turned into a freezing nightmare with at least one contestant stretchered offhttps://t.co/QhtgVyuQAC pic.twitter.com/ZyktT4KbTP — The Sun (@TheSun) January 24, 2023