Mourners gather for funeral of Christmas Eve pub shooting victim Elle Edwards

Elle Edwards funeral

Family and friends of a 26-year-old who was shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve have gathered to pay their respects at her funeral.

Elle Edwards was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

On Wednesday, her funeral was held at St Nicholas Church in Wallasey.

The Order of Service (Family handout via Merseyside Police/PA)

Mourners dressed in black arrived at the church in the rain for the service at 12.30pm.

The funeral cortege was led by a hearse with a floral tribute saying “Elle”.

Ms Edwards’ coffin was brought in a carriage pulled by four white horses.

It was carried into the church, with a floral display on top of it, by pallbearers including her father Tim.

The order of service included hymn Be Still for the Presence of the Lord and said a eulogy, Remembering Elle, would be given.

Mourners were asked for donations to the Elle Edwards Foundation in her memory.

Mr Edwards said last week he hoped a foundation in her memory would combat gun violence in the region.

The bearer party, including father Tim Edwards (right), carry the coffin into St Nicholas Church in Wallasey (Peter Byrne/PA)

The service will be followed by a private cremation at Landican Cemetery.

The Lighthouse pub was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the beautician.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said: “Elle and her family have remained very much in our thoughts over these past few weeks and even more so right now.

“May she rest in peace.”